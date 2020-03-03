Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area tonight. We'll see lots of clouds with showers and possible storms. The cold front will stall to our south Wednesday before trying to move northward Thursday as low pressure moves over the area. Our best chance for thunderstorms will be Thursday and our severe threat depends on how far north the warm front moves. The main threat will be locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Low pressure moves away from our area Thursday evening and our rain chances quickly decease. A dry cold front moves through Friday morning. Cooler, drier air builds in for the weekend as high pressure returns. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2am. Don't forget to turn your clocks forward 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It's also a good idea to change your smoke detector batteries.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers late, highs 76-80. Southwest winds at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Rain may briefly be heavy and strong gusty winds are possible with any storm. Lows 60-66. Southwest winds become west at 5-10mph.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, highs 63-68.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an 80% for showers and possible storms, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers and storms. Rain may be locally heavy and storms may produce strong winds. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with rain ending by midnight, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be clear and colder, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
