Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area tonight. We'll see lots of clouds with showers and possible storms. The cold front will stall to our south Wednesday before trying to move northward Thursday as low pressure moves over the area. Our best chance for thunderstorms will be Thursday and our severe threat depends on how far north the warm front moves. The main threat will be locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Low pressure moves away from our area Thursday evening and our rain chances quickly decease. A dry cold front moves through Friday morning. Cooler, drier air builds in for the weekend as high pressure returns. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2am. Don't forget to turn your clocks forward 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It's also a good idea to change your smoke detector batteries.