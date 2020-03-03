Eagles go wire-to-wire for Colleton River win

BLUFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern men’s golf team didn’t rest on a lead entering Tuesday’s final round at the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton.
The Eagles went out and fired the low round of the day to finish at -15 and win the tournament by seven strokes. It’s the team’s second win of the season and first of the spring season.
Southern also had the team low round in the second round Monday.
“Shooting the low round of the day in the final two rounds shows how consistent and explosive this team is becoming," head coach Carter Collins told GSEagles.com. “This team has room to grow, and I can’t wait to see where we’re headed.”
Four Eagles- Colin Bowles (T3), Ben Carr (T3), Mason Williams (T3), and Jake Maples (T9)- all finished in the Top 10 individually and Brett Barron tied for 27th.
Bowles didn’t bogey a hole Tuesday en route to shooting a 69, while Carr had five birdies in the final round.
The Eagles will now turn their attention to defending their title at the 41st annual Schenkel Invitational next weekend at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro.
