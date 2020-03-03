Financial planners watching market closely after tumultuous week due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal Reserve announced the first interest rate cut since 2008. They hoped it would help the economy considering the coronavirus.
The stock market has looked like a roller coaster over the past week because of the coronavirus. Stocks dropped Tuesday.
Financial planners said this is nothing they haven’t seen before, but they are watching closely.
“The markets generally don’t like uncertainty,” certified financial planner and owner of Live Oak Financial Services, Seth Kovensky said.
Kovensky said the market is unpredictable. While some are feeling unsteady with the fluxes happening in the midst of the coronavirus, he suggests not to panic. The best thing to do is speak to your financial planner.
For Kovensky, it’s about the long term.
“Planning is important first of all. Let’s put all this into context of your goals, let’s figure out what your goals are and then let’s figure out what kind of risk tolerance you personally have you know what keeps you up at night, where can you sleep well. If the market is to go through crazy gyrations what would scare, you what could you stomach those are all the kinds of things that we do in our practice,” he said.
While some are feeling nervous about the market, others are taking advantage and buying stock. But financial planners also warn you to be careful as it can change at any time.
