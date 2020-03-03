Georgia Secretary of State issues tips to local election officials to prevent spread of sickness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting is underway in Chatham County for the March 24 presidential primary.
With hundreds already participating, the Secretary of States office has some guidelines to the Registrars office to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Early voters are among the first to utilize the new voting system in Georgia.
“You cast your vote, it was easy. And it was the paper ballot. And then we submitted it, and it was fast, I wasn’t in there for too long, just ten minutes," said Rynia Randall as she left the polling place.
Voters will touch a number of surfaces, from the voter cards to the touch screen to select their choice candidates.
Given the concerns of spreading illness, the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia issued some advice for the workers at the Registrars office such as wiping down the screens and voter cards with alcohol wipes, and making other sanitizers widely available inside the voting location.
The voter we caught up with even had this suggestion.
“The pens. The pens, yes. I feel like everybody should have their own pen when you’re singing your information when you first come in," Randall said.
Whether you bring your own pen, or exercise thorough preventative hygiene like washing your hands before and after you vote, the Registrars office says if your uncomfortable coming in, you can always send in an absentee ballot.
Click here to learn more about early and absentee voting in Chatham County.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.