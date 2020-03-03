Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has vowed to build a “multi-generational, multiracial movement" that can catapult him to the White House. So far, though, there's little evidence to show the Vermont senator is connecting with African American voters more than he did during his 2016 presidential run. And again failing to win over an electorate that is the backbone of the Democratic Party could be just as destructive to his campaign this time. South Carolina provided the clearest test yet of Sanders' strength with black voters and Joe Biden captured nearly half of all votes cast in a six-way race during Saturday's primary, with the former vice president crushing the Vermont senator.