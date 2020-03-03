Looking forward to Antiques & Architecture Weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you love art, history and antiques, then there’s an event happening next weekend combining all three in the Hostess City!
The fourth annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend kicks off March 5. This is a three-day series of presentations, tours, antique appraisals and parties all honoring Savannah's rich history and preservation efforts. This event is put on by the national society of colonial dames in Georgia and supports two of the most iconic historic houses in Savannah, the Andrew Low and the Green-Meldrim house.
"We're inviting anyone with an interest in architecture, history, repurposing old buildings, an interest in the Savannah river, an interest in old things, a variety pack of people we touch on a lot of personal interests," said Paula Fogarty, marketing coordinator for the event.
The weekend begins Thursday. For event information, click here. https://savantiquesweekend.com/
