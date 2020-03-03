Lowcountry stores stocking up on cleaning supplies just in case

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - COVID-19 hasn’t made its way to South Carolina yet, but some who shop at places like Piggly Wiggly in Hardeeville say they’re worried because their location right next to Interstate 95 means anyone could be passing through at any time.
“We’re stocked right now. But you know I mean with the news this morning…see how it goes in the next week or two,” Piggle Wiggly Assistant Manager Lorrie Cain said.
The Piggly Wiggly in Hardeeville serves a lot of customers. Those customers are preparing, just in case coronavirus comes.
“We have been selling a lot of hand sanitizers and bleach and things like that,” Cain said.
“We bought peanut butter, things like that. Lots of hand sanitizer, bleach, and distilled water,” resident Tara Noberini said.
Stores all over the Lowcountry have been preparing for the coronavirus by stocking up on the items people are asking for, like extra wipes, cleaning supplies, and extra hand sanitizer.
The customers aren’t the only ones using the products.
“We have Lysol wipes at the counters so the cashiers can at least wipe things down after the customers leave,” Cain said.
Hundreds of people touch the checkout counters, handles, and carts every day. Even though the workers are trying to be proactive, it makes shoppers nervous.
“It makes me want to stay in a little bit more. As it is, I’m lucky enough to work out of my home, so I’m not exposed.”
Even if they try to stay hygienic.
“I feel like your hands can never be clean enough, and as a baker I kind of liken mind to that of a surgeon.”
Everyone is coming into contact. Which is why stores like Piggly Wiggly are trying to make sure they have stockpiles of cleaning supplies.
