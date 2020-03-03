New senior citizens center open in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior citizens from across Bulloch County welcomed the crowd into “their” new space. Many have been gathering with this group every weekday for years.
“We have a lot of fun. It's become family to me. And I love it,” Josey Lundy said.
Their new senior center on Granade Street gives them more room to invite the friends who couldn't attend at the old building.
“It was dangerous because it was very crowded. Over here, we have lots of space, we have hallways to the bathrooms,” Jean Picknell said.
County leaders explained they'd gotten a $750,000 grant for the building and matched that with SPLOST funds to provide a place seniors come five days a week.
“It gives seniors something to do. It beats sitting around, looking at four walls and the TV,” Lennie Lee said.
It sits on what was once the grounds of the old county hospital.
“It was blighted space that needed redeveloping anyway. It's a good neighborhood, a good area near the pharmacies and doctors’ offices,” Special Projects Manager Cindy Steinmann said.
For seniors, it’s a home away from home.
