Open house held for Broughton St. project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hosted an open house Monday night to discuss the construction of Phase One of the Broughton Street Improvement Project.
City staff and representatives from the project contractor met with the community and answered questions about the project.
Phase One will start after St. Patrick’s Day between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Drayton Street.
It will include new sidewalks and crosswalks with ramps, traffic signage and markings, and lighting and landscaping.
“They’re going to do the construction block by block so Broughton Street will be closed one block at a time," said Cristy Lawrence, Director, Capital Projects Management for City of Savannah. "Pedestrian access will be open at all times, as well as access to businesses and residences along Broughton Street.”
Phase One is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year. The construction budget is just over $11 million and was approved by the prior council last year. Phase Two will be funded by SPLOST .
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.