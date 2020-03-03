PODCAST: Time for state championship basketball

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA state basketball championships tip off this week in Macon and southeast Georgia will see a few teams try to bring home titles Thursday.
WTOC Sports Director takes a look at the Beach Bulldog girls as they seek a 2nd state title in four years, and the Swainsboro Tiger boys as they try to close out a dominant season with a championship.
Plus, Jake is joined by Beach interim head coach Matthew Hawthorne for more on his team and Kyle Sandy of SandysSpiel.com for more insight on both of Thursday’s title tilts.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.