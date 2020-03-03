Project using plastic to make bedding for homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new law in New York prohibits the distribution of plastic carryout bags by certain retailers in the state. The law took effect Monday.
Meanwhile, a group in Savannah is snuggling with plastic bags instead of struggling. They're trying to make a dent in the plastic bag plight while at the same time helping the homeless.
Mats and pillows are on display at the Jewish Educational Alliance (JEA). They're made of out plastic bags.
The rustling of plastic is a joyful noise at Savannah Classical Academy. Students are learning to use plastic bags in place of traditional materials like yarn to make bedding.
"This is an amazing program,” Morningstar Cultural Director Carol Greenberg said.
Greenberg is teaching young and old how to take plastic bags and turn them into mats and pillows for the homeless.
"The beauty is they're making something not for themselves but they're learning how to give to someone else. At the very same time they're learning a little bit about the problems of our environment challenges as well as those of the homeless,” Greenberg said.
Members of the Jewish Educational Alliance who have learned to make and use plarn, or plastic yarn, are now teaching students for their school service project.
"My favorite aspect is helping people just be comfortable at night regardless if they have a bed or not,” 11th grader Zekiah Thomas said.
"Hopefully they will take it upon themselves to get it going,” JEA member Brenda Rosenberg said.
Rosenberg has made half a dozen mats and donated them to the Union Mission.
"I think getting them out of the landfills, just overall doing something good with them,” she said.
She's not stopping any time soon.
"So many bags. They keep coming. But that’s okay, I keep making the mats,” Rosenberg said.
