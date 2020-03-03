Savannah Fire: Criminal activity not cause of Eastern Wharf fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has ruled out criminal activity, but investigators have not been able to determine the cause of the Eastern Wharf fire last Thursday.
Savannah Fire said the fire began on the southwest portion of the building. The part closest to General McIntosh Boulevard between the fifth and sixth floors. However, investigators have not been able to pinpoint the exact cause since access is limited.
The building remains dangerously unstable.
