Savannah Police searching for suspect connected to Feb. 8 homicide case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to a Feb. 8 homicide case.
Police are searching for 25-year-old Rashaun Padgett.
According to SPD, Padgett is wanted for the homicide of 17-year-old Alexis Devoe on West 60th and Montgomery streets. Padgett is also wanted for a shooting incident on Monday, March 2 on Millen Street.
Padgett stands approximately 6’5” and weighs around 210 pounds. He is known to frequent the 4100 block of Rockdale Drive.
Anyone with information on this case or Padgett’s location can contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or contact detectives at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.