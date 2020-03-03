Savannah State men’s basketball picks up first-round win in SIAC Tournament

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers men’s basketball team picked up their first post-season victory during their first year of competition within the SIAC with a 79-66 win over Spring Hill at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Complex.
The Tigers lost to the Badgers back in December. A deciding factor in that game? Rebounds. Spring Hill grabbed 57 boards to the Tigers 45 that night
“The last time we played Spring Hill, they really killed us on the glass. Guys played good defense, got some second chance shots,” Savannah State head basketball coach Horace Broadnax said in a post-game press conference. "For the most part, we were able to take away some of their strong weapons.”
For the players, the message was received.
“That was our number one plan going into the game, offensive rebounds,” Marcus Scott said in the press conference. “We were watching film on that and we noticed that we all we had to do was limit them from getting offensive rebounds and that’s the main thing we focused on.”
Scott, the freshman from Hinesville, Georgia led the field in scoring with 23 points.
Savannah State is the No. 4 seed out of the SIAC East. The tournament is single elimination and up next, on Wednesday, March 4. they face Miles College, the No. 1 team out of the West Division, at 3:15 p.m.
