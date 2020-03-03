SCHP investigates fatal crash on Hwy 278 at Gum Tree Rd. in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Monday in Beaufort County that claimed one life.
Troopers say just before 8 p.m., a driver traveling on Gum Tree Road ran a traffic light and hit the passenger side of a vehicle at the intersection with Highway 278. The collision pushed the crossing car into a third vehicle.
The driver of the car that was hit in the intersection died. Several other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
