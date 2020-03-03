Shamrock Run to impact traffic, CAT services Friday

The March of Dimes Shamrock Run will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Barnard and W Congress streets, and is expected to wrap up around 9 p.m. As a result, Chatham Area Transit says routes will be impacted Friday evening. That includes 10 East Savannah, 14 Abercorn, 27 Waters, 28 Waters, and 31 Skidaway/ Sandfly. The DOT shuttles will stop at 5 p.m. CAT says delays also should be anticipated due to downtown re-routes.