Shamrock Run to impact traffic, CAT services Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are still a lot of events on the calendar ahead of St. Patrick's Day in Savannah. One event coming up this weekend could impact how you get around downtown.
The March of Dimes Shamrock Run will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Barnard and W Congress streets, and is expected to wrap up around 9 p.m. As a result, Chatham Area Transit says routes will be impacted Friday evening. That includes 10 East Savannah, 14 Abercorn, 27 Waters, 28 Waters, and 31 Skidaway/ Sandfly. The DOT shuttles will stop at 5 p.m. CAT says delays also should be anticipated due to downtown re-routes.
For additional information on Chatham Area Transit route impacts, click here.
