St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosts ‘Green Breakfast’ at Union Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many may have tried their hand at making Green Eggs and Ham Monday for Dr. Seuss' birthday, men at the Union Mission in Savannah ate a green breakfast for a different reason.
Tuesday morning marked the second annual Green Breakfast at the Union Mission. Clients were treated to a breakfast of green eggs, green grits, biscuits and more by the Savannah Saint Patrick's Day Committee.
The Union Mission is a shelter for men that aims to end their homelessness.
Organizers say they're so grateful to the committee for teaming up with them for a second year. Steven Davis attended the breakfast and says he plans on showing his support for their community work when St. Patrick's Day rolls around.
"I thank God for what's going on right now. And you know, most definitely the meal was great, it was good. I plan on following them when they do the parade at Forsyth, I plan on being there,” Davis said.
"We always are grateful for anyone that comes in and just kind of gives to us, makes our clients feel loved and appreciated and I know they're feeling loved this morning with this really good breakfast,” Union Mission Executive Director Patricia Youngquist said.
Union Mission says around 50 men were able to enjoy the morning meal.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.