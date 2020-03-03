Statesboro City Council approves $500K request to renovate old warehouse

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An old warehouse might not look like much, but tourism leaders in Statesboro told city council they have plans that would make it the kind of venue Statesboro just doesn’t have.
Board members from the Convention and Visitors Bureau came to council to ask for a share of a tax already being collected. The current hotel/motel tax goes toward projects of the CVB, Main Street Statesboro, the Averitt Art Center among others. The bureau wants to convert the warehouse to an indoor or open air venue that would house the Saturday morning Farmers' Market as well as events ranging from small concerts to receptions to festivals and more.
“It's just a large open space and, the way we plan on adapting it, will make it be able to serve as a venue for all kinds of events,” CVB President Dr. Brent Tharp said.
Council unanimously approved the request for approximately $500,000 for the project
There’s no timetable on when the work starts, but they tell me contractors believe they can get it done in about six months’ time.
