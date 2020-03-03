Update: Decision made to keep students at Guyton Elementary after gas leak

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham EMA has updated a post to state that Guyton Elementary school officials are keeping students at school after a gas leak.
The EMA originally posted that students were being sent home. That has been changed.
The Effingham County School District states Guyton Elementary administrators contacted emergency personnel after the gas leak was discovered Tuesday. The gas has been turned off.
Staff and students were evacuated from the building. Once the gas dissipates and the situation determined safe, the school district states that everyone will be allowed to re-enter the building and resume normal school day activities.
