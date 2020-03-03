Sylvania man arrested for exposing self to kids, adults in neighborhood

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Sylvania man has been arrested and charged for exposing himself to children and adults in a neighborhood.
Herman Adamson, 64, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 27 and has been charged with four counts of child molestation and seven counts of public indecency, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The Screven County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help investigate after several allegations against Adamson. Witnesses reported he exposed himself to children playing in a neighborhood.
After the preliminary investigation, GBI reports that Adamson knowingly exposed himself in a lewd manner to children and adults on multiple occasions.
The case will be turned over to the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney for review.
