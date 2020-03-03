Tasty, nutritious snacks for National Nutrition Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - March is National Nutrition Month. Registered dietitian Mia Syn shared a few recipes for tasty and nutritious snacks on Morning Break.
Veggie Dip Cups
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup carrots, sliced to the height of a mason jar
- 1 cup cucumber, sliced into spears to the height of a mason jar
- 1 cup celery, sliced to the height of a mason jar
- 1 medium bell pepper, sliced to the height of a mason jar
- 1 cup vegan plant-based dip
Directions
- Divide dip into four mason jars and add veggies.
- Secure lid and enjoy on the go.
Vegan Strawberry Salad with Avocado Green Goddess Dressing
Serves: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup strawberries, sliced
4 cups spinach
2/3 cup quinoa, cooked
1/4 cup walnuts, chopped
Dressing
1 ripe avocado
1/2 cup coconut avocado oil
1/3 cup chopped parsley
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tsp garlic powder
1 lemon, juiced
salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Add dressing ingredients to a food processer and process until smooth.
2. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and transfer to a large mixing bowl.
3. Add remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl and toss to combine. Divide into two serving bowls.
