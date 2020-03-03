Tasty, nutritious snacks for National Nutrition Month

March 3, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 12:45 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - March is National Nutrition Month. Registered dietitian Mia Syn shared a few recipes for tasty and nutritious snacks on Morning Break.

Veggie Dip Cups

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup carrots, sliced to the height of a mason jar
  • 1 cup cucumber, sliced into spears to the height of a mason jar
  • 1 cup celery, sliced to the height of a mason jar
  • 1 medium bell pepper, sliced to the height of a mason jar
  • 1 cup vegan plant-based dip

Directions

  • Divide dip into four mason jars and add veggies.
  • Secure lid and enjoy on the go.

Vegan Strawberry Salad with Avocado Green Goddess Dressing

Serves: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup strawberries, sliced

4 cups spinach

2/3 cup quinoa, cooked

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

Dressing

1 ripe avocado

1/2 cup coconut avocado oil

1/3 cup chopped parsley

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 lemon, juiced

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Add dressing ingredients to a food processer and process until smooth.

2. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

3. Add remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl and toss to combine. Divide into two serving bowls.

