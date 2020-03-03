Tuesday: Isolated Morning Rain Gives Way To Evening Downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy, mild and wet in a few spots this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s across the area; feeling humid as well. A brief round of scattered showers is moving through the Savannah Metro and surrounding areas early this morning; mainly before 6 a.m.
Spotty rain is possible through the morning drive-in.
Temperatures warm into the lower 70s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 70s in most places.
Scattered storms are likely later this afternoon, into the evening as a line of storms develops in middle Georgia and the South Carolina Midlands; moving into our area from the northwest after 4 p.m. The bulk of the rain may pushes through the Savannah Metro around, or a bit after, dinner-time. A few thunderstorms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and a few strong wind gusts.
A drier trend is likely overnight, with only spotty rain. The forecast takes a wetter turn Wednesday. Rain is likely; especially later in the day. Widespread rain, and a few strong to severe storms, are possible Thursday morning and early afternoon.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. In addition to widespread rain, a few strong, to severe, storms are possible. Storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH; especially south of Inter state 16. Keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
Colder, drier, sunnier weather filters into the area Friday and this weekend.
