Wayne Co. farmer hopes to inspire next generation

SCREVEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Farming is an essential part to many communities in Wayne County, but one local farmer is concerned with how few farms are left.
Born in Jesup, David Thornton fell in love with farming at an early age by spending time with his grandfather, but the farming scene is much different than it was when he was growing up.
“When I started in 80 in this county, we had probably 90 farmers in this county. Today we are down to 10. We’ve got an alarming rate in the United states of the age difference of the people working the land and the young people coming in to this business,” said Thornton.
Thornton's three kids were raised on his farm and continue to help out today, but not everyone is so lucky.
"If we don't get some young people coming back in, 20 years from now I don't know where this food is going to come from. Somebody has to produce food and fibers for our bodies and that is what we are missing today. Most people don't realize where their food comes from, said Thornton.
Through the year Thronton has onions, corn, peanuts and cotton spread across his over 6,000 acres. It's not an easy job, but he loves every second of it.
“Farming is like raising children. You put seed in the ground and you see new birth born. Just like I saw a new calf born yesterday. You have to nurture it and take care of it and you see that crop hopefully reach its full potential if you do your job right,” said Thornton
“My dream is to see my two grandboys drive a tractor and work that land. Me and my dad did, my son did, we cleaned it up. It’s a dream come true. My kids and now my grandkids, what else could a man want?” said Thornton.
