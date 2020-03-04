Autopsy performed on woman found in woods in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An autopsy is being conducted Wednesday on a mother found dead in a wooded area in Liberty County. Her 8-year-old daughter told investigators she tried to find help.
The sheriff's office says Mandi Morehouse's car got stuck in a ditch Sunday evening in Riceboro. She and her daughter left the car and spent two days in the woods.
The girl told police her mom was unresponsive, and she went to find help, which is when an off-duty EMT spotted her. From there, a search began for Morehouse.
Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes says this specific case was very difficult to work on. You had a young girl wandering on a dirt road, trying to find help for her mom. The sheriff says without her help, the search could have lasted even longer.
The search for Morehouse was extensive, but only took a few hours.
She was very descriptive in where she had walked. She was very descriptive in remembering numbers on trees,” Sheriff Sikes said.
Sheriff Sikes says the area the two were found in is part of a tree preservation plantation. As he rode around with the daughter, she'd recognize specific trees.
G-3 was the tag that helped the agencies narrow down the search area.
Once GSP's helicopter got up, the sheriff says it took less than 30 min to find Morehouse's body with a heat signature technology.
Sikes says the search was successful because of the girl's help, as well as several other local agencies, even community members who came by the scene.
“Bringing and volunteering their 4-wheelers and ATVs."
The investigation continues into what caused the mom to crash into a ditch and why the two went into the woods. WTOC will pass along the results of the autopsy as soon as they are released.
The sheriff learned the girl just turned eight. She spent her birthday walking in the woods.
So, Liberty and Long County sheriff’s offices are planning a birthday for the girl next week. Stay with WTOC for details about that and how you can help.
