Beaufort Co. hosts workshop highlighting substance abuse

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Addiction is a disease felt all over the nation. That includes South Carolina’s Lowcountry.
Now, officials there have come together to start a conversation about substance abuse.
“We are just going to talk about a couple of hard topics that people just don’t tend to like to talk about,” said Katie Godowns, a prevention specialist. "So substance misuse, depression, and suicide. “
“So specifically, substance misuse is something that people, they kind of use the word misuse and abuse interchangeably,” says Shavon Jenkins Coaxum, a substance abuse counselor. She knows how to approach hard topics. Now, she wants to teach others how to.
“We would like to shed light of the elephant being in the room," Coaxum said. "This can be a difficult topic. So giving people information on how to address the topic is the goal for tonight.”
“They are going to talk about topics that come up," said Godowns. "It could be anything from environmental topics to mental wellness.”
Jenkins Coaxum says these important issues are widespread across Beaufort and beyond
“Of course it’s not limited to just this county, but worldwide," said Coaxum. "People are prescribed medications and for whatever reasons they may not be taking them as prescribed. So it’s not necessarily just a county thing but this is a national issue that has been growing.”
The group hopes the series lessons could help save a life one day.
