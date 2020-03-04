Bulloch County officials restrict travel on all county dirt roads

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Due to the excessive rainfall that Bulloch County has experienced over the past two weeks, Public Works, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Services are asking that the public restrict/discontinue travel on all dirt roads with the exception of deliveries, residents living on these roads, law enforcement, and emergency services.
Rainfall totaling 3-5 inches is expected in areas of the county over the next couple of days. Please stay off all dirt roads unless it is necessary.
County roads currently closed or compromised include the following:
- Buie Driggers (Holloway to Bryant Still)
- Cox Futch at Peppercorn
- 1737 Bryant Still to Stilson Leefield
- WD Peacock From Clarke Farms to Cedar Lawn
- Honey Bowen Rd at Ben Grady Collins
- Arcola Rd.
- Sinkhole at South Jodan
- Macedonia
- Miller Street Ext.
- Riverview at Old River
- Buie Driggers at JR Cribbs to 80E
- Old Portal Rd. below Moore Rd.
- EC Hunnicut at Faith Deal to Metts Rd.
