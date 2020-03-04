Churches taking preemptive measures to prevent spread of sicknesses

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Some local churches have stopped some religious practices as a preventive measure for the coronavirus.
Something as simple as shaking hands or as Catholics call it the sign of peace has been suspended at St. Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill. Drinking from the common chalice is also something that has been put on hold in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
With millions of people frantically hurrying to stock up on hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, some local churches like St. Anne have taken precautions to make sure the virus doesn't spread among people in the community.
Father Allan McDonald says they started eliminating certain practices when the influenza epidemic ran rapid in Georgia. He says since church is considered to be a place where people are in close contact, they felt it was necessary.
He says now people who attend mass will only receive the consecrated bread.
McDonald says since germs can be easily spread through touch, eliminating certain religious practices does interfere with their services, but it's necessary in order to keep people safe and healthy.
"It's a precaution obviously we don't want to become phobic about all of this because we have to live in a real world, but at least eliminating the common chalice and symbolically eliminating the sign of peace for the time being until all of this passes. It's a reminder that we should be taking precautions in general not just at church but everywhere we go and to be more health conscious,” Father McDonald said.
McDonald says they encourage anyone who is sick to not attend mass. He says drinking from the common chalice and the sign of peace will be eliminated until further notice.
