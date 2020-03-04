City leaders address Savannah flood threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -City leaders say they’re watching the weather closely, though the rest of Wednesday into Thursday as rain chances continue.
WTOC crews drove all around town to look for flooding along Savannah’s streets. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Victory Drive is just one area that gets particularly bad.
That spot had little to no standing water during the early afternoon as the rain was passing through. The same could be said at the underpass at Henry Street near East Broad.
Broughton Street at Whitaker Street to Victory only had some minor pooling. After a little more rainfall, the right lanes of victory at Atlantic Street started to see some standing water.
The City of Savannah watches these problem areas closely and works all year, not just during peak storm seasons to keep drains clear of debris.
“The City, we are responsible, and I think our staff does a tremendous job of keeping the drains clean," said Heath Lloyd, the Chief Development Officer with the City of Savannah. "But it really takes the entire community, it takes all of Savannah to really help us keep those drainage lines clean and free of debris so you don’t have that backup.”
Lloyd pointed out the City’s drainage system can handle long periods of rain. It’s when we see the bursts of intense rainfall that street flooding becomes more of an issue.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.