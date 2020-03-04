Collective Face Theatre Preparing to Open New Production

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Travel back to 20th century New York City and hear the remarkable story of a woman destined to create her own path.
Collective Face Theatre Ensemble will perform “Intimate Apparel," written by Lynn Nottage, starting Friday, March 6. Performances will continue through March 29 at Savannah State University’s Kennedy Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets cost $25.
David Poole, Artistic Director of Collective Face Theatre on Ensemble, and Melanie West, who plays “Mrs. Dickson” in the production, came on Morning Break to discuss “Intimate Apparel.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.