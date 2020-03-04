Community Champions: Pegasus Riding Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A request rarely comes as such an opportunity.
"We are a completely volunteer organization. We can't do it without the generosity and the help of all these wonderful people,” Pegasus Riding Academy Director Peggi Noon said.
And Pegasus Riding Academy is looking for a few more people. Volunteers to help with its spring Therapeutic Riding Program. Spring classes begin Saturday and Noon needs folks to donate their time assisting the special needs riders, knowing they will get a lot themselves in return.
“The best time to be here is after a class. The kids have done something, and those side walkers are so pumped up. Did you hear what he said? Did you see what he did? He spelled this word. And they are so excited. They are so vested in the progress of their child. And you do see so much progress. And, of course, the children love the volunteers,” Noon said.
Nicole Casino and her horse Tucker have been part of the program for a year. And she says the volunteers are equally inspired by the riders.
"It's just so rewarding to be able to see the kids really flourish from being around the animals. And I get to spend time with this handsome boy. But the biggest reward is watching the children just come out of their shell,” Casino said.
The Pegasus classes have that impact, with horses an especially effective therapy animal for the students.
"It's amazing, the attention they focus when they're on the horse, kids that normally can't focus and are usually running around, and they'll get on the animal and they're just calm, cool and collected. It's just a complete transformation.”
And now they have openings for other WTOC Community Champions to come forward, volunteer and experience unique benefits of the program. "The volunteers get paid in lots of hugs. Lots of hugs and smiles.”
Orientation for the spring classes is Saturday. But if you can’t make it and would like to volunteer at a later date, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.