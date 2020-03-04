Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS! A cold front is slowly moving south through the area. Rain and storms are moving in from the west. The main threat from storms will be wind gusts to 60mph but an isolated tornado is possible. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6pm! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect in 1pm Thursday. The severe storm threat will be determined by the position of the front. The front will stall to our south tonight into Thursday. Low pressure will move over the area Thursday afternoon. This will keep more rain and storms in the forecast until Thursday evening. A dry cold front crosses the area Friday. Cooler and drier air build for the weekend thanks to high pressure.