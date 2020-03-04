Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS! A cold front is slowly moving south through the area. Rain and storms are moving in from the west. The main threat from storms will be wind gusts to 60mph but an isolated tornado is possible. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6pm! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect in 1pm Thursday. The severe storm threat will be determined by the position of the front. The front will stall to our south tonight into Thursday. Low pressure will move over the area Thursday afternoon. This will keep more rain and storms in the forecast until Thursday evening. A dry cold front crosses the area Friday. Cooler and drier air build for the weekend thanks to high pressure.
Today rain, heavy at times and storms. Storms may contain wind gusts to 60mph and an isolated tornado is possible. Highs 62-68.
Tonight will be cloudy with a scattered showers and possible storms overnight, lows 54-60.
Thursday will see rain and storms. Rain may be locally heavy and storms may be severe. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will see mostly cloudy skies with rain ending before midnight, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be clear and colder, lows in the upper 30s,.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
