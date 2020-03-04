Entire Rincon neighborhood isolated due to railroad crossing closure

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A subdivision in Rincon is preparing to deal with the closing of a railroad crossing that’s going to cause them quite a headache.
That’s because the only way in or out of the neighborhood just happens to be right where that work will be going on.
Effectively leaving residents stranded.
“Bear with us. It’s not our call to do that maintenance on this crossing," said Interim Rincon Police Chief Jonathan Murrell, "but we’re trying to make it as easy of a transition as possible.”
The railroad crossing on West 15th Street in Rincon will be closed from 2 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
Since it is the only way in or out, that means residents of the Pickett Fences subdivision, like David Andrews, will have to find a new way home.
“I’ll just park outside the neighborhood. Maybe at that gas station or just right outside the neighborhood and walk,” said Andrews.
A situation unfortunately not new to Andrews, who has lived in the neighborhood for 28 years, but one he feels should have been addressed long ago.
“I just felt they should have already built another way out of here before they did that. They knew they were going to do it and they had a problem the time before they did it.”
Although they can’t build a new way out of the neighborhood now, Rincon Police are doing their best to help resolve some of the issues. Starting with that walk home.
“We’ll have a van to help shuttle people back and forth from their homes to their cars,” said Interim Chief Murrell.
That’s not all.
They’ll also have a patrol car and officer inside the neighborhood throughout the closure as well as a fire truck and tanker.
If things truly take a turn for the worse, “if we need to get more equipment in there in a dire emergency, we do have a plan for that," says Murrell, "we’ll have rocks we can lay down across the tracks and we can get more large equipment in there if we need to.”
Until the work is done Friday morning, residents will be asked to park along the road which comes with its own reminder.
“When you park on the side of the road, keep in mind it has rained a lot and it is going to be muddy,” Murrell says.
Police will also be on the scene Thursday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. to help children getting off the school bus cross the tracks safely.
But they do remind parents that if your child is under 9, you must be at the bus stop to take them into your custody or they won’t be let off the bus.
There is now an ordinance in Rincon, that came about due to the construction of this neighborhood, that no longer allows them to be built with only one way in and out.
