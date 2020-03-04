First Alert Weather Days: Washout weather, few gusty storms expected Wednesday, Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. Several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected through Thursday afternoon.
Minor road flooding is likely under the heaviest downpours. “Turn around, don’t drown.” Widespread heavy rain over nearly all local watersheds will lead to rises on area rivers, even after the sky clears heading into the weekend.
If you live along an area river and have been impacted by river flooding recently – prepare for more water over the next several days.
Total rainfall accumulations will average between two and four inches across the areas. A couple of spots will receive more than four inches; possibly up to 6 inches or so between Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon.
There is also a Marginal, 1/5, risk of severe weather; a couple of thunderstorms may produce wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Gusty straight-line wind is the main severe weather threat with storms. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.
The chance of heavy rain and a few storms lingers into Thursday. Two to four inches of rain will be common across the area by the time all is said and done Thursday evening.
FINALLY – Colder, drier, sunnier weather filters in Friday and persists through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday mornings may be frosty away from the beach.
