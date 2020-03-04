First day of Eagles’ spring practice washed out

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Outdoor activites just weren’t in the cards for most in southeast Georgia Tuesday afternoon and evening.
That includes the Georgia Southern Eagles, who saw their first day of spring football practice rained out.
“Unfortunately, day one is going to be day zero today,” head coach Chad Lunsford joked Tuesday. “I was looking for our indoor [practice facility] keys, but I think [former athletic director] TK took them to Ole Miss. So I don’t think we’ll be able to get in there today.”
The Eagles hope to get things started on Wednesday, but Lunsford expects to see good effort no matter when it is the team finally takes the field.
""I do think we have a tough group that has a chip on their shoulder, that wants to prove that we can have a better record than we had last year," Lunsford says. “I’m very excited to see what they look like when we start this spring ball.”
Lunsford mentioned a few times today how disappointed the Eagles were in just winning seven games in 2019. He says if Southern can begin making improvements now, they will have the opportunity to top those seven in wins.
But he says the team must show two things if the Eagles want those improvements.
“Intent and purpose. Just having an edge about you. Every single thing that we do, every little thing that we do out there needs to have purpose," Lunsford notes. "Our guys have to make sure that we’ve got to make sure that we grow every day and we’re not on an emotional roller coaster. Consistency will be key.”
Spring practice is all leading up to the annual Blue and White Game happening on Friday, April 3. It’ll be under the lights at Paulson Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.