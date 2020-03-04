Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs gave Tim Duncan his first victory as an acting head coach with a 104-103 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Spurs longtime coach Gregg Popovich missed the game while dealing with “personal business,” according to the team. Popovich is expected to return to the bench for Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bryn Forbes added 15 points and DeMar DeRozan had 12 points and 10 assists for the Spurs. Terry Rozier had 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19 on five 3-pointers for the Hornets.