‘Little Women’ comes to the Lucas Theatre

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lucas Theatre for the Arts has seen its share of plays and shows since the 1920s and starting this Thursday, you can experience the civil war period classic, “Little Women” put on by the Savannah College of Art and Design.
“Why is SCAD doing ‘Little Women, the Broadway musical?’ For us, we have such significant talent in our department that we felt it would showcase our work, and that we had a theater, a ‘Savannah’ theater that it belonged in. And, so – for us, Little Women is an epic. That’s what it is. It covers that time period that is sprawling as you watch them go from childhood to womanhood. And so it deserves to be staged in an epic-sized theater, that is ‘The Lucas,’” said Jay Jaski, Director of SCAD’s ‘Little Women.’
“It’s in this beautiful historic venue. Which we are so lucky to be able to perform in. It’s a really family-friendly show and I think there is a lot of female empowerment in it and I think especially in this day and age it’s such a great thing to be able to bring here and put on – and it’s also a fun show that just has so much heart in it,” said Grace Lawell, SCAD School of Entertainment Arts student, plays ‘Meg.’
“We wanted to create something that would dazzle the audiences of today,” Jaski said.
“Because I love period costume, I always want to do a period show. We always try and find a really nice combination for our season – what’s going to get our students in our production design excited, what’s going to be exciting for our students, what’s the local community in Savannah going to want to come and see when we put on a live performance. And this one was a good fit for all of those things,” said Mignon Charvet, SCAD Professor production, costume design.
“I think it’s great. We have such a collaboration where were working with the actors and the designers and the directors and then we’re bringing this beautiful story together,” said Adrianne Williams, SCAD production design and costume.
“This play based upon this novel with this gorgeous musical score in this stunning facility that we can bring the show to life in the way it was intended, that people will walk away hopeful. About their families. About their future. And reminded, as we all need to be, about what matters most. That is Little Women. That is the core of who we are as people. It’s not simply about women. It’s about all of us. It’s about who we are and what we want out of life. And though it goes back to 1868, it is so relevant today and this adaptation which is post-2000 really brings it an audience of today. I’m really excited about it,” said Jaski.
“Everyone should come see ‘Little Women’ at the Lucas Theater,” said Lawell.
The show will run March 5-7 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15.
To purchase tickets online or for information, click here.
