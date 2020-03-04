Lowcountry hospital prepares for COVID-19

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - “One of the easiest things we’ve done is go back and look at our supplies."
Beaufort Memorial Chief Safety Officer Ashley Hildreth says the hospital is taking inventory ahead of any coronavirus cases making their way to South Carolina.
“Some of the other things we’re doing is we’ve initiated screening processes, so if you do come into our hospital we’re gonna ask you if you’ve had any foreign travel in the last 30 days.”
The hospital says symptoms are also key indicators, usually similar to the flu.
“And if you have any of the signs and symptoms which would be sore throat, sneezing, cough, fever- again sounds a lot like flu- monitoring for some of those same symptoms,” Hildreth says.
As of right now doctors are saying that 80% of those who would be diagnosed with coronavirus are just showing cold like or flu like symptoms. And rather than coming into a hospital and spreading those germs you should stay home, stay in bed, and make sure you’re getting better.
The biggest risk is posed to the smaller percentage of patients who could face serious complications. “It’s important to know that in that 10-20% most of those patients that have other illnesses that predispose them.”
The treatment of coronavirus is also difficult to pinpoint. Hildreth says there is no vaccine at the moment, "and again the treatment is symptomatic so again based on your symptoms we would treat those things.”
The hospital says they are prepared but they’re hoping it doesn’t make its way to South Carolina and the Lowcountry, at all.
