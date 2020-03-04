New Guyton police chief sworn in

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Guyton has a new police chief.
The city held a special meeting Tuesday night to address several items, including the swearing-in of James Breletic as chief.
There was some protest at the meeting. Residents complained that they weren't included in the process of finding a new chief and wish Mayor Russell Deen had included them.
Deen addressed those concerns in his closing statement.
"The majority of that discussion was held by law enforcement officials, picking what candidate was best for the city of Guyton. It is my desire to move forward, produce a city government that will do you justice and serve you well. I believe James will do a good job. I look forward to moving forward together," said Mayor Deen.
Breletic's last job was in Lake Park, Georgia, near Albany. Our sister station in that area reports he was fired in February of last year for insubordination and spending taxpayers' dollars without permission.
WTOC tried to speak with Breletic after Tuesday’s meeting, but he was unable to give an interview at the time.
