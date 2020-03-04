New petition option allows Richmond Hill neighborhoods to ask for speed bump

"One of the reasons why we adopted speed bumps in one of our neighborhoods in particular last year we had a speeding problem and we asked officers to increase patrols, they wrote almost 100 tickets in a week’s time, hopefully some and most of them warnings but some not. We did install one speed bump in that neighborhood with another one coming to further slow it down, we've put stop signs up at intersections to force them to stop obviously people slowing down yet people still speed,” Mayor Carpenter said.