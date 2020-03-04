President set to visit Nashville Friday in wake of deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - President Donald Trump says he’ll visit Tennessee this week after last night’s deadly tornadoes.
“I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible and very vicious tornado...,” Trump said Tuesday. “We are working with leaders in Tennessee, including their great governor, Bill Lee, to make sure everything is done properly.”
The president is expected to visit Nashville Friday.
“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that are lost,” said Trump.
More than two dozen people have died as a result of the tornadoes that hit Nashville and middle Tennessee around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Widespread damage is being reported between Davidson and Putnam counties.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has declared a level three state of emergency.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.