Railroad work to cause delays on Gulfstream, Dean Forest roads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two CSX railroad crossings at Gulfstream Road and Dean Forest Road are closed until further notice while crews work on repairs.
Drivers will not be able to go around the work zones, so Chatham County Police ask that you consider an alternate route.
Gulfstream Road is a busy road with the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport located in that area.
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport posted on Facebook Monday asking drivers to exercise caution while driving near certain areas of the airport. In the post, the airport says CSX is making repairs to two railroad crossings, the first one located on Gulfstream Road. The second crossing being worked on is at Dean Forest Road.
Chatham County Police say drivers can still access nearby businesses and homes, but cannot access Highway 21. Drivers are having to turn around, including large trucks, and that is causing delays.
Drivers can take I-95 to Airways Avenue as an alternate route.
The police department says it does not have a timeline on how long these crossings will be closed.
