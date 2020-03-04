Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend kicks off Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, you have the chance to explore the beautiful history of the Hostess City!
The 4th Annual Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend kicks off on Thursday, March 5.
“Savannah is like a petri dish of architectural and design history, there are more layers, every time you look you can find something new," said the event marketing coordinator, Marsha Fogarty.
The Savannah Antiques & Architecture Weekend brings together historians, designers, architects and lovers of the arts for three days of learning and fun. Here are some of the weekend’s big events:
“Our keynote speaker - I’m really excited to have Susan Sulley, art historian, photographer, interior designer, grand dame of Southern Style,” Fogarty said.
The weekend also includes a riverboat tour aboard the Georgia Queen.
Historian Roger Smith will talk about the legacy along the Savannah River, then the head of communications for GPA, Robert Morris, will talk about engineering and architectural wonders of the growing Port in Savannah.
And one of the biggest draws, custom appraisals from antique experts.
“We’re doing appraisals from 9:30 to 2:30 at Cramer Hall and the fun thing is people just bring in all sorts of different things, things they’ve been curious about over a number of years, grandma left it...trying to tell people a little bit about the history of their object and when it was made and usually people want to know value too,” Fogerty said.
From appraisals to tours, the weekend has something for everyone. The best part? Proceeds benefit a great cause. It supports two historic houses - the Andrew Low House and the Green Meldrim House.
That’s what this event is all about, keeping history alive so people can come to Savannah and see these important houses and see the architecture, the sense of the history of this city.
