SCCPSS form task force, prepare to respond to any threat of coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s a question Savannah-Chatham School leaders have gotten over and over: what are you doing in light of the coronavirus?
Superintendent Ann Levett says they are not panicking, and want families to know they are prepared.
“I want them not to panic that’s the major thing because we do have a task force in place that is looking at how we’re responding in terms of helping people be educated and prepared,” said Dr. Levett.
After numerous calls, the district sent letters to update their school community and released a video with tips for defense, and details on their plans. They formed a task force with medical professionals, health district officials and more to create a plan.
“Right now we feel pretty confident that all of the agencies that have this kind of expert knowledge are on call to us if we have any questions, any if then situations we can get the kind of guidance that we need,” she said.
Savannah-Chatham school leaders say they have ordered additional supplies like soap and sanitizer- they have a cleaning plan and contingency plans if school were to be canceled. But their plans go beyond just their buildings.
“We are making sure that ample supplies are on hand no only in public areas, but certainly on the school buses because that is such a close environment where we have a considerable number of students,” said Deputy Superintendent Vanessa Miller-Kaigler.
The district asks families to help by teaching students to wash their hands and stay home when they are sick. With that in mind, school board members request they be proactive asking the state for help.
“Given that attendance is a part of our CCPRI score I think it would be great to work with other school board pesidents or other superintendents to encourage the Georgia department of education to look at those numbers for this school year given this,” said board member Julie Wade.
The threat of the virus is something they plan to look into. Dr. Levett says they will continue to monitor the situation and update their plan as needed.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.