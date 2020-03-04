SCCPSS hoping to expand technology access in schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We live in an age of technology that is rapidly changing. As that changes, schools too have to adjust.
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System leaders say right now smart technology is all around us—from what we wear to what we use.
They feel it’s critical to bring technology into the classroom as these skills will be used everywhere they go.
The one-to-one program at Groves High School provided high school students with a laptop to use in school. District leaders say while they expanded that to Mercer and will go to Gould next, they want everyone to have the same opportunity.
Currently only 24 percent of the district is considered one to one, matching students to a device. While they want to integrate technology into students’ day at school, Savannah Chatham County Board members want to keep balance.
Technology leaders say they don’t want to remove anything from the classroom but rather add to it. They feel integrating technology helps students prepare for what’s next.
“We work very closely with our community partners and what they look for in that workforce and what we hear from them constantly is yes they need those soft skills. We want to continue to focus on those, but we also want to make sure that they can collaborate, that they can use technology other than just for social media features,” Tammy Kemp, with SCCPSS, said.
The district says they are also working on access to internet for students who might not have it at home- using hotspot and more. As they continue to grow the one-to-one program, they are hopeful it will help offer a more personalized educational experience.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.