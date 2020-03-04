St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -WTOC is very excited to announce the winner of our annual St. Patrick’s Day Coloring Contest!
Our Cyreia Sandlin made the trip to Veritas Academy on Wednesday to congratulate Thomas Sottile in person! Thomas is a fifth-grade student and his entry won out of over 2,200 in this year’s contest.
Friday will be a special day for him. Not only is it Thomas’s birthday, but he’ll get to help the Grand Marshal turn the Forsyth Fountain green Friday.
Thomas says this is something he looks forward to every year.
“I get quite excited when they pass out the pieces of paper," Thomas said. "I normally, before I actually start drawing on the real thing, I draw an outline and it’s a lot of fun getting to participate in the contest.”
You can see Thomas’s picture, along with the other winners here!
You can watch the greening of the fountain live on WTOC starting at noon Friday.
