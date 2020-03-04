Tattnall, Evans Co. schools closed Thursday, Friday due to road conditions

EVANS, TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County School System and the Evans County School System have canceled school due to inclement weather conditions.
Tattnall County Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday for students and staff. The decision comes after discussion with the road department and EMA. Too many dirt roads in the area are affected by heavy rain, so the decision was made to cancel classes.
Evans County Schools will be closed on Thursday. School leaders will make a final decision concerning Friday classes on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Evans County Schools cited their decision to close as too many dirt roads in the area would be washed out, making it difficult and dangerous to travel to and from school.
Schools will release as scheduled on Wednesday.
