Top Teacher: Jillian Groover

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was Dr. Seuss Day at Isle of Hope School. and kindergartners heard their teacher, Jillian Groover, read Green Eggs and Ham.
“I love them and care for them, and I'm happy to see them every day. I just love when they work hard,” Groover said. “They are the highlight of my day. I wake up excited to come to school. just to see how much they want to learn and grow that day.”
Groover has been teaching for six years. The last three at Isle of Hope.
She says she always wanted to become a teacher.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I've always looked up to my teachers growing up,” she said. “I've always wanted to be a kindergarten teacher. Growing up, my mom was a teacher, I wanted to be just like her, help children.”
Groover says the most important thing she can do is provide a safe and loving environment for her students.
“It’s the first step in their learning career. When many come in not knowing how to hold a pencil the right way, by the end of the year they can read and write,” Groover said. “Just seeing how far they’ve grown, and their smiling faces every day. They are eager to learn, and happy to please.”
