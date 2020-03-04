TSA gives update on packing for travel ahead of busy Spring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Transportation Security Administration is making sure spring break and St. Patrick’s Day travelers don’t cause a delay for themselves.
They gave tips plus reminders at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport of what is and isn't allowed on an airplane.
TSA says they expect the busiest days for spring break travel to be March 13 through the 21. They expect to see 5,200 people per day. That's with Saint Patrick’s Day weekend in squeezed in the middle.
TSA Regional Spokesperson Mark Howell says the most common item you can't take with you is one that's doctor recommended.
"Since we're into spring break, the thing that we get a big uptick in around spring break is sunscreen. It's hard to find sunscreen in a travel size, so we recommend that if you're taking sunscreen, that you put it in a checked bag. If you're not checking a bad, then just wait until you get to your destination to pick up that sunscreen,” Howell said.
Howell says they expect the busiest days in the entire travel period to be the March 15 and 17.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.