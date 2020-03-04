Wayne Co. EMA director surveys wind damage in the county

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wayne County’s EMA Director Richard Johnson spent the day with the National Weather Service.
He says the agency confirmed a rotation above Screven. However, the director did not find evidence a tornado touched down in the county.
During his damage assessment, he only found damage from strong winds, like downed tree branches, some tree branches on power lines. This also caused isolated power outages.
Once again, no evidence shows a tornado touched down in the county.
