Wednesday: Rounds of Rain, Few Gusty Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. Wednesday begins clouds, with showers around the area. Rain may be, briefly, heavy this morning.
The chance of rain increases this afternoon and evening. That is when heavy rain is mostly-likely. Minor road flooding is possible under the heaviest downpours. There is also a Marginal, 1/5, Risk of severe weather; a couple thunderstorms may produce wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.
Temperatures are forecast to dip a few degrees as rain moves in; peaking in the 70s south and 60s north.
The chance of heavy rain and a few storms lingers into Thursday. Two to four inches of rain will be common across the area by the time all is said and done Thursday evening.
Gusty straight-line wind is the main severe weather threat with storms. Colder, drier, sunnier weather filters in Friday and persists through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday mornings may be frosty away from the beach.
